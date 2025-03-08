HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 135,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 406,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HPK opened at $11.95 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

