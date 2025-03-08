Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Hologic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.