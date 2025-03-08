ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ICL Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,842 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in ICL Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

