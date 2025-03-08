IFP Advisors Inc Invests $27,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,168 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGY opened at $3.89 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $408.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

