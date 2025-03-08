ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBRX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

