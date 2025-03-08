Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGM. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Ingram Micro Trading Up 0.7 %

Ingram Micro stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Ingram Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Read More

