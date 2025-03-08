Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

NYSE INGM opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96. Ingram Micro has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $68,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $53,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $37,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $36,268,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $30,683,000.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

