Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 237,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 129.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Up 4.6 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

