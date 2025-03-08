International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,363,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,879,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.