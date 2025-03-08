Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 193,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 348,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $40.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

