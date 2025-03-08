Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INVH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

INVH stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 158.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

