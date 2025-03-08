iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,702,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

