iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 492,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.