iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 35,016 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.91.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.51.
About iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF
The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.
