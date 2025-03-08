iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $204.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average of $209.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

