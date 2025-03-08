iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.40. 4,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
