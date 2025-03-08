iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

