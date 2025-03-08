iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after buying an additional 326,233 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000.

IYH opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

