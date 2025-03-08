iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829,412 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 274,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $17,701,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $14,771,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

