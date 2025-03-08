Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.30. 24,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 82,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $245.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ispire Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ispire Technology by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 88,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

