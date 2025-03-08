Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $14.83 on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

