Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $425.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

