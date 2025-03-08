Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.8 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $228,589,000 after buying an additional 210,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 770,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

