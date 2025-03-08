Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of GSL opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

