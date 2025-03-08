JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

LendingTree Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TREE stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $649.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.07. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $3,651,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $1,045,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

