Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target to $38.00

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Nayax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nayax

Nayax Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Nayax

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nayax has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $40.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Nayax by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Nayax by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 92,441 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nayax by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.