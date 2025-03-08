KeyCorp Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

