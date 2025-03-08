KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,037,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 64,465 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.