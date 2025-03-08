Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

