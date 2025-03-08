Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,361,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 4,983,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,536.7 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:LNNGF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Li Ning has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

