Lifesci Capital Has Negative Outlook of AVBP FY2025 Earnings

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ArriVent BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.80). The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Friday.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 0.3 %

AVBP opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.18.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $43,794,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 154.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 362,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 210.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 323,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,119,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 169,514 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.