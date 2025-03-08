LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.29. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 181,730 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPTH. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

