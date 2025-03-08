Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,599,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,260,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 299,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21,228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 716,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,782,000 after acquiring an additional 712,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.