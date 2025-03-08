Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

