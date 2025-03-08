Loop Capital Upgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to “Buy”

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

