Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Shares of FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,127.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

