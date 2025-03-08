Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

