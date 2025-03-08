Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.75. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 76,624 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

