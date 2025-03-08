Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

