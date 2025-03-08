Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

