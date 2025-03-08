Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.