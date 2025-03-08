Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 85,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 578,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 240,752 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 449,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 328,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 332,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

