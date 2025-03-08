Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 21,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,318,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,471,822,000 after buying an additional 550,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $625.66 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.31.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.36, for a total value of $7,971,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,129 shares in the company, valued at $365,009,092.44. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

