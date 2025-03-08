Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 124,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 4,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 882,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $516,490,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Argus set a $775.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Shares of META opened at $625.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.00, for a total value of $593,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,945 shares in the company, valued at $21,860,580. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,495.50. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,295 shares of company stock worth $504,237,715. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

