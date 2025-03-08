Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 123 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 19,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 124,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $625.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total transaction of $22,746,973.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

