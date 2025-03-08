Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 202,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $381.00 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

