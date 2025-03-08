MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $365.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.23. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $181.05 and a 12-month high of $411.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.