MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.23. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $181.05 and a 12 month high of $411.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

