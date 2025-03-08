Morgan Stanley Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $127.53 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.