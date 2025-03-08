Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Update

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 11,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

